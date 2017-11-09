Area Childrens Health Insurance Funding Remains Clouded

The House of Representatives passed a bill to refinance the Children’s Health Insurance Program, but the funding still is in doubt. Nine million children nationwide, including 80,000 children in Iowa, get CHIP coverage. It’s offered through Healthy and Well Children in Iowa, known by the initials, hawk-i.

Funding for the program expired on October first, putting it in jeopardy. According to Eliot Fishman, senior policy director at Families USA, it also would cancel the health insurance if a marketplace premium payment is just one month overdue.

Fishman notes that time is running out. Since the funding expired more than a month ago, states have been scrambling to keep the program going, and some states soon will reach the end of their ability to do that.

Iowa officials have said they’ll soon have to make similar choices regarding hawk-i. CHIP has enjoyed broad, bipartisan support since it was created in 1997.

But now House members insist that any new spending for CHIP must be offset by cost reductions. Fishman says that standard is not being applied to the tax cut plan.