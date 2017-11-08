Wright County Election Results

Wright County saw some interesting election results on Tuesday. In Belmond, Frank Beminio returns as Mayor running unopposed and gaining 283 votes. For the City Council, there were five candidates vying for three seats. Katie Schichting had the most votes with 214. Jon Swenson was second with 175 and Jenna German had 170. All three will take a seat on council. Terri Havens and Troy Watne will be Hospital Trustees getting 499 votes collectively. Sandra Steenblock will be the Park Trustee with 277 votes.

In Clarion, Duane Asbe received 204 votes for mayor and there were 41 write in votes. For City Council, there were four candidates for three seats. Dave Macheimer received 179 votes, Dan Hennigar got 175 votes, and Jim Williams got 169 votes. All three will take a seat on council.

In Dows, Larry Klatt will be the nexzt mayor having received 66 votes. For council, Mike Oliver got 62 votes, Loren Lienemann got 35, and Richard Mark Echelberger got 34 votes. All three will take a seat on council.

In Woolstock, Bruce Rholl defeated Dutch Hiveley and Andrew Jay Spellmeyer getting 45 votes while the two runners uo received a total of 11 votes collectively. For City Council, Scott Meyers, Sandra Malaise, and Ginerva Letts all will take a seat on the City Council.

In Goldfield, Tom Stevenson ran unopposed for mayor and received 51 votes. Marilyn Sorenson, Anthony Meinke and J. Steve Whyte will take the three available council seats.

In Rowan, Ronnie Bailey got 16 votes and won the race for Mayor. Dale Hollman, Kerri Eivins, and Virgil Park will take the three seats open on council.

Only four people voted in Galt for the city elections. Robert Miller took all four votes to become Mayor. There were five at large city council seats available which will go to Steven Chambers, Cathy Juelsgaard, Anthony Miller, Shallon Weis, and Joshua Weis. All received four votes with the exception of Juelsgaard who only got three.