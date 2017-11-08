Worth County Election Results

In Worth County, there were several elections held. In Fertile, Joyce Russel will return as Mayor gaining 35 votes. Meanwhile Nicholas Bailey, Holly Lovik-Hanna, and Tad Miller will take a seat on the City Council.

In Grafton, there was a narrow margin of victory for the mayors office. John Bork got 47 votes to win, while Gregg Urbatsch received 35 votes. There were five city council seats available and four seats are confirmed. Cory Hicken, Randy Hulshizer, Tom Kruger, and Michael Schaub will take a seat on council. There were 79 write in votes which saw Jane Deiluge win the fifth seat on council. Final results will be canvassed by the Worth County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

In Hanlontown, Linda McMullin received 27 votes for Mayor, but there were 33 write in votes. There were five seats available on the Hanlontown City Council. Linda Fulton, Scott Hakes, Janet Felin, and Sylvia Peterson will take a seat on council, however there were 44 write in votes which could determine a fifth seat on council.

In Joice, Mikkel Schmidt will take a seat on council while Kevin Jessen wins in the write in votes. Results will be verified in a canvas by the Worth County Supervisors.

The City of Kensett will have Corey Pulju as its’ mayor have run unopposed. The two seats on city council saw Ronald Parker get 51 votes for one seat and Chuck Pilkington got past Herb Thompson in the unofficial results 32 votes to 31. The Supervisors will have to certify the apparent victory by Pilkington.

The City of Manly will have Regan Banks and Amy Durgin take two of the three seats on council. Banks had 85 votes and Durgin had 81. The third seat was determined by the 66 write in votes cast by Manly voters. Marc Behrends took the victory in the write in vote. Public Measure A passed by an overwhelming majority of 84 yes votes to 8 no votes.

The winner of the Northwood Mayoral election was Douglas F. Moehle while Teresa George-Zenz and Russell Meyer will take the two at-large seats available on the City Council.