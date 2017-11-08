Winnebago County Election Results

Winnebago County elections results saw a few interesting contests. In Buffalo Center, John Davids defeated Troy Armstrong 247 votes to 39. There were two city council seats available. Both Nicholas Holland and Rick Hofbauer will fill those two positions.

In Forest City, Ron Holland ran unopposed for City Council Ward 1 and won with 44 votes. Ward three had 17 write in votes and Win Pehrson emerging the winner. For the Members at Large seats, both Anthony Mikes and Dennis Zehren will return to their posts on the City Council.

In Lake Mills, Candy Hanna will return as Mayor. There were two City Council seats that were available. Joseph Jamtgaard will fill one of those seats while the clear winner from the write in vote is Katie Peterson.

In Leland Russell A Leitz defeated Michal Higgins to win the mayoral seat. Two City Council races had 46 write in votes. The winners were Rex Johnson and Judy Ambronson

In Rake, each winner of the race there had 24 votes. Louise Hagedorn will become Mayor while Phil Benn, Melissa Duve, and Ronald Johnson will take seats on the council.

In Scarville, Doug Harmon will return as Mayoras Jim Rodberg and Orlyn Rosen will take seats on the council. Lynn Sanden will fill a vacancy on the council.

In Thompson, Dan Swearingen will return as Mayor. Wayne Landheer and Scott Flo will take the two seats available on City Council.