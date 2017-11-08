Rudolph “Rudy” Hildman, 102, of Britt passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

A Scriptural Wake Service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 12, 2017 followed by a Rosary. Visitation will be begin immediately following the Rosary and will continue until 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in Britt.

