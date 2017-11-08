Hancock County Election Results

Hancock County elections saw a number of cities with posts available. In Britt, Ryan Arndorfer will return as Mayor of Britt with 197 votes. Both Chad Luecht and Paul Verbrugge will take a seat on the city council. Stacy Swenson will fill the vacancy on council with 211 votes. The Public Measure B which establishes a continuing capital improvement reserve fund passed 129-92.

In Corwith, 23 write votes were cast for Greg Fish for mayor. Fish won over Garig Steenhard with 9 votes and Mike Pearson with 6. Matt Hobscheidt and Tim Poage will take seats on the Corwith City Council. Drew Duff will fill a vacancy on the council with 17 votes.

In Crystal Lake, Les Leibrand received 30 votes to win the office of Mayor. Doris Haugland and Nic Moore won the two seats on the City Council.

In Garner, Ken Mick ran unopposed and will return as Mayor of the city. Tim Schmidt, George Smith, and Dennis Drabek will take the three seats on the council.

In Goodell, Ryan Halfpop will return as Mayor by getting 30 votes. For the three council seats, Mark Stille will join the two write ins, Karen Greene and Barb Schafer.

In Kanawha, Shirley Baker and Tammy Countryman will join write in Judy Vander Ploeg in filling the three available council seats.

In Klemme, Ken Blank returns to the Mayors’ Office. For the three council seats available, Morris Crotty will join Kody D. Trampel and David J. Welsh to fill them.

In Woden, Kathy A. Brown will become Mayor with 24 votes. William L. Rout and Jeff Stucki will return to the City Council. Jim Schanks wins the third seat by a narrow write in vote margin. He had 7 votes compared to Ashley Steens’ 4 votes.