Hancock County Bridge Repairs Force Closures

The Hancock County Road Department is working on two bridges that will be able to handle much heavier loads than they currently are designated for. The first construction is located on Hill Avenue between 170th and 180th in Erin Township. According to Shaun Hackman of the Hancock County Road Department, the bridge is closed until November 29th to work on the Abutments.

The second bridge closing is located on 320th Street between Ladd and Maple Avenue. According to the road department, that bridge is being replaced from a timber bridge to a steel and concrete bridge. the road is expected to reopen on Monday after the concrete dries sufficiently for traffic.