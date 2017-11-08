Forest City to Conduct a Walking Audit

With assistance from Healthy Hometown powered by Wellmark, Forest City will conduct a walking audit on Monday, November 13th. Norma Hertzer with Grow Forest City outlines the purpose of the audit.

With initiatives going forward on generating more downtown foot traffic, there needs to be an outline of what improvements can be made to current walking paths, what new ones should be developed, and what needs to be improved. According to Hertzer, participants will get a first hand look at areas of concern.

When complete, the walking audit will give community leaders an informational report with solutions to develop projects for optimal walking and bicycling routes to school, target areas where changes are needed, identify physical and policy solutions to improve the walking and bicycling environment. The community is invited to participate in the Walking Audit on Monday, November 13th, 2pm to 5pm.

Those who want to participate, should call (641) 585-1160 or email Norma at growfc@forestcityia.com. Participants will meet at the Cooper Building, 145 South Clark Street at 2pm.

The actual walk will take approximately 1 1/2 hours to complete. At the completion of the walk, there will be a short wrap-up meeting at the Cooper Building to gather information from the participants.

In case of rain or inclement weather, we will conduct the walking audit to Friday, November 17th, 2:00pm.

The walking audit is sponsored by Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Healthy Hometown