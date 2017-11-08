Emma M. Colnes, 102 of Dows passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Kennybrook Village in Grimes.

Funeral services for Emma Colnes will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 20, 2017 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Zach Fischer officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to services at the church on Monday, November 20, 2017.

