Friday, November 10

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball at University of Missouri 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 11

KHAM University of Jamestown Football at Waldorf University 1:00 PM

KIOW Oklahoma State University Football at Iowa State University 11:00 AM

Monday, November 13

KIOW Iowa State Men’s Basketball at University of Missouri 8:00 PM

Tuesday, November 14

KIOW Mount Mercy University Men’s Basketball at Waldorf University 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 16

KIOW Appalachian State Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa State University 4:30 PM

Friday, November 17

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball vs. Tulsa/Western Michigan TBA

Saturday, November 18

KIOW Iowa State University Football at Baylor University TBA

Sunday, November 19

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball vs. TBA TBA