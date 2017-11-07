DECISION TUESDAY: The Area Elections Feature Council and Mayoral Races

Area elections will begin today at 12pm and continue until 8pm tonight. They will feature a number of races which are both contested and unopposed. For example in Garner, Ken Mick is running unopposed for mayor while three seats on council have five candidates vying for them. Bernie Korsa is running against Dave Greiman, Tim Schmidt, George Smith, and Dennis Drabek.

In Britt Ryan Arndorfer runs unopposed as Mayor. Chad Luecht and Paul Verbrugge are running for the two council seats. Stacy Swenson is running for the unexpired term on the council. Britt voters will vote on whether or not to establish a continuing capital improvement reserve fund levy at a rate of 67.5 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. The fund would pay for roads, public works vehicles, public safety equipment, and utility infrastructure.

In Klemme, Ken Blank is running unopposed while Morris Crotty, David J. Welsh, and Kody Trample are running for the three seats on council.

In Corwith, the mayor will be filled by a write in ballot as will a vacany on the City Council. The other two seats are being sought by Tim Poage and Matt Hobscheidt.

In Kanawha, one of the seats on council will be filled in by write in. Tammy Countryman and Shirley Baker are vying for the other two seats.

In Goodell, Mayor Ryan Halfpop is running unopposed while Mark Stille runs unopposed and two other seats will be filled in by write in vote.

Kathy Brown will run unopposed for Mayor in Woden. William Rout and Jeff Stucki are vying for two council seats while a third will be filled in by write in.

In Ventura, Lynn Benson will run unopposed for Mayor while three candidates are vying for two seats. They are Brian Vaage, Kristie Meints, and Pete Cash.

Wesley has a three way race for Mayor. Susan Golwizer will challenge Thomas Ryan and Vahn Schumacher. The candidates will also challenge for two council seats. Joella Leider, Merlin Studer and Steven Youngwirth are running for those two seats.

In Lake Mills, Candy Hanna will run unopposed for the Mayor’s seat while only Joseph Jamtgaard has filed for one of the two City Council seats available.

In Northwood, the Mayors race features Roger Rustad running against Doug Moele and Tom Sculley. There are two council seats available and four candidates. They are Russ Meyer, Rhonda Taylor, Teresa George Zenz, and Cody Madden.

In Forest City, voters will decide who will take retiring Councilmans’ Jon West seat.

In Rake, Louise Hagedorn is running unopposed as the Mayor while Phil Benn Melissa Duve and Ronald Johnson are vying for three council seats.

In Thompson, Dan Swearingen is running unopposed as Mayor while three candidates are vying for two council seats. They are Troy Fleener, Scott Flo, and Wayne Landheer.

Veteran Lakota Fireman Nate Heidecker is running for Mayor of Lakota.