Congressman Steve King was featured by the House Agriculture Committee on Friday, November 3rd as part of the Committee’s “#FarmBillFriday” information series on Twitter. In his featured video, King discusses the importance of agriculture to Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, and emphasizes the importance of getting the Farm Bill done. King is a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and serves on the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture and the Subcommittee on Nutrition.