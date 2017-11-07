Hockey Days Iowa Tournament Announced

– The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Iowa Corn(r), announced on Thursday, the two have partnered to create Hockey Days Iowa – an outdoor three-on-three hockey tournament to be held from Jan. 13 – 14 in a central Iowa cornfield.

“Growing the game of hockey continues to be our goal. With a great partner like Iowa Corn, it helps us accomplish this unique event that ties into the great culture of the wonderful state of Iowa,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson.

The three-on-three tournament is hosted by North River Adventures in Carlisle, IA. The tournament begins on Jan. 13 and continues on Jan. 14 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day. In all, four separate ice rinks (60x 40) are set to be installed beginning in late November at North River Adventures. A maximum of 66 teams are permitted to participate in this unique tournament over a two-day stretch. The 66 teams participating are composed of nine different divisions of teams ranging from four youth groups to novice players and a senior division. The tournament also acts a fundraiser, benefitting the Gabe Fleming Memorial Hockey Scholarship Fund. Teams may sign up at Iowawild.com starting on Nov. 9.

“We are proud to partner with the Iowa Wild. Sponsorships like this one will help us share with Iowans all of the amazing products made with corn and share our farm families’ stories with a broader audience”, said Iowa Corn President Duane Aistrope from Randolph, Iowa. “It’s important we as farmers connect with people where they are and find opportunities that encourage open conversations to build collaboration and trust. We are looking forward to Hockey Days Iowa because it will give us a chance to bring people to the farm to learn about agriculture.

It takes clean water to make clean ice. We want Iowans to discover the efforts that farmers are taking to ensure we have clean and safe drinking water for our families. When you see the Iowa Corn logo on the ice, know that farmers are doing their part to protect the water we share.”

Anyone can sign up to participate in the tournament with an early-entry fee of $300 per team – which guarantees a minimum of three games. The package includes a jersey and two tickets to a future Iowa Wild home game. Food trucks and various beverage vendors will be on hand to serve refreshments and the tournament kicks off with live music on Saturday, Jan.13.

The Iowa Wild continues to infuse hockey resources into the central Iowa. Since its inception in 2013, the club has started a reading program and floor hockey program in the local schools, outdoor community rinks (West Des Moines, Ankeny and Waukee), and a sled hockey league to begin play soon. During the 2016-17 season, the Iowa Wild generated over $357,000 in charitable donations.

