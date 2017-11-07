DECISION TUESDAY: Hancock County Polling Locations

The election is today between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m.

VOTING LOCATIONS FOR 2017 CITY ELECTIONS

All polling place voting hours are 12:00 noon – 8:00 p.m.

Britt Britt Municipal Building 170 Main Avenue S, Britt

Corwith Corwith Community Center 110 Wayne Street, Corwith

Crystal Lake Crystal Lake Town Hall 225 State Avenue South, Crystal Lake

Garner Garner Public Library 416 State Street, Garner

Goodell Goodell Community Hall 315 Broadway Street, Goodell

Kanawha Kanawha City Hall 121 N Main Street, Kanawha

Klemme Klemme City Hall 204 E Main Street, Klemme

Woden Woden Community Center 208 Main Street, Woden

Absentee and provisional ballots will be counted at the Hancock County Courthouse, Garner, Iowa.

At the election, all of the qualified electors are hereby notified to appear at this time and place. All voters are also advised to contact the Hancock County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections (641-923-3163) as to the requirements of voter registration in order to be eligible to vote at the election.

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at the telephone number or E-mail address listed below. Telephone: 641-923-3163 E-mail address: michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org