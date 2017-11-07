DECISION TUESDAY: Winnebago County Election Information

All the qualified Electors of Winnebago County, Iowa are hereby notified that a City Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

ALL POLLS IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY OPEN AT 12:00 P.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.

In addition to the offices and names listed on the sample ballot below, some offices and candidates’ names will appear on ballots in other precincts in this county. They will include:

FC3 Forest D3- Write-in for City Council Seat

Forest City Ward 1- Ron Holland

Polling places:

Precinct Includes Polling Place

Buffalo Center City of Buffalo Center Heritage Town Center,

Buffalo Center

Lake Mills City of Lake Mills Helgeson Civic Center,

Lake Mills

Scarville City of Scarville Scarville Community Center,

Scarville

Forest City Ward 1 Forest City Ward 1 TSB Community Room,

Forest City

Forest City Ward 2 Forest City Ward 2 Calvary Baptist Church,

Forest City

FC3 Forest D3 Forest City Ward 3 Senior Community Center,

Forest City

Forest City Ward 4 Forest City Ward 4 Immanuel Lutheran Church,

Forest City

Thompson City of Thompson Thompson Public Library,

Thompson

Leland City of Leland Leland Community Center,

Leland

Rake City of Rake Rake City Hall,

Rake

Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 P.M. October 27, 2017 at the Winnebago County Auditor’s office. Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.

If you have questions about your polling place and where to vote, please call the Auditor’s Office at 641-585-3412.