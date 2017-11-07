DECISION TUESDAY: Winnebago County Election Information

All the qualified Electors of Winnebago County, Iowa are hereby notified that a City Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

ALL POLLS IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY OPEN AT 12:00 P.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.

In addition to the offices and names listed on the sample ballot below, some offices and candidates’ names will appear on ballots in other precincts in this county. They will include:

FC3 Forest D3- Write-in for City Council Seat

            Forest City Ward 1- Ron Holland

 

Polling places:                 

Precinct                                Includes                                                                                               Polling Place

Buffalo Center                  City of Buffalo Center                                                                    Heritage Town Center,

Buffalo Center

Lake Mills                            City of Lake Mills                                                                              Helgeson Civic Center,

Lake Mills

Scarville                                City of Scarville                                                                                  Scarville Community Center,

Scarville

Forest City Ward 1           Forest City Ward 1                                                                           TSB Community Room,

Forest City

Forest City Ward 2           Forest City Ward 2                                                                           Calvary Baptist Church,

Forest City

FC3 Forest D3                    Forest City Ward 3                                                                           Senior Community Center,

Forest City

Forest City Ward 4           Forest City Ward 4                                                                           Immanuel Lutheran Church,

Forest City

Thompson                          City of Thompson                                                                            Thompson Public Library,

Thompson

Leland                                   City of Leland                                                                                     Leland Community Center,

Leland

Rake                                      City of Rake                                                                                        Rake City Hall,

Rake

 

Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 P.M. October 27, 2017 at the Winnebago County Auditor’s office. Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.

If you have questions about your polling place and where to vote, please call the Auditor’s Office at 641-585-3412.

