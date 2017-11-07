DECISION TUESDAY: Mason City Voters Asked to Approve Renaissance Project

Voters in Mason City soon will decide the fate of a proposed $39 million project the includes construction of a new ice arena and a new hotel with an adjacent museum to honor a famous musician. Meredith Willson, who wrote “The Music Man”, was born in Mason City in 1902. The “River City Renaissance Project” calls for turning “Music Man Square” in Mason City into a convention center, with a new Meredith Willson Museum next to the new hotel. Jon Prebeck is with the committee urging Mason City voters to approve two proposals related to the project.

As proposed, the new convention center could hold up to 600 people. Loni Dirksen of the “Mason City Says Yes” committee says since the Clarion Inn closed a few years ago, no other facility in Mason City can host that many people for a single event.

The project’s fate rests on voter approval of extending a long-term lease with Southbridge Mall, along with approval of a 14-million dollar bond issue. If voters approve on November 7th, Dirksen says construction of the hotel would begin before the end of the year.

Mason City officials say up to 10-million dollars in state support could be secured if voters approve the local money.