Wright County Board to Discuss Dumping Ordinances

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to first hear from Sandy McGrath from the Wright County Environmental Health Department. Due to recent concerns regarding dumping of trash and debris, McGrath will present a pair of ordinances on dumping and nuisances. Ordinance 56 addresses illegal dumping. It controls illegally dumped materials in public places and on private property within unincorporated areas of Wright County. The board will hold a second reading of the ordinance with the third expected next week along with possible approval.

Ordinance 57 will abate nuisances and unsafe conditions. The ordinance is attempt to provide standards fro protection of life, health, property, and the general public welfare by regulating and controlling health nuisances within the same unincorporated areas outlined in Ordinance 56. The county essentially establishing higher guidelines than those in place in order to clean up and protect areas that could be slated for development or already are.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will meet with the board to discuss actions on the Iowa Department of Transportation Preconstruction Agreement for Highway 17 run outs on three streets. They are 230th, 240th, and 250th Streets. The board will consider the agreement and possibly approve the measure.

Finally, the board will look at Resolution 2017-40 which directs the filing of certification of debt under Iowa Code Section 403.19 for reimbursement under tax increment financing.