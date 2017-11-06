William “Bill” J. Neuberger, Jr. 81, a life-long resident of Klemme, IA, died, Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient, Mason City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Klemme United Methodist Church, Klemme, IA. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme.

Visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Friday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Saturday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA 641-687-2510.