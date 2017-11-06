Terry Sentenced on Fraudulent Practice Charges

Bryan Lee Terry of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by Iowa Workforce Development.  Terry was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, costs and victim restitution in the amount of $8,475.50.  

The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharge were suspended. Terry was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation must obtain a mental health evaluation and money management/ budgeting course and follow through with all recommendations. 

