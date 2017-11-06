Kellogg Sentenced on Possession Charges

Emily Jo Kellogg of Clear Lake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 28, 2017. Kellogg was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

The prison sentence, fine and surcharge were suspended and Kellogg was placed on probation for 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Kellogg was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Kellogg was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Kellogg’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.