Harvest Season Brings Fatigue and Danger to Farmers

Farming remains one of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S. due to the potential for physical injury. However, the occupation can also take a toll on a person’s mental health. Dr. Michael Rosman is a farmer who also works in the field of agricultural behavioral health. He says most people are well aware of hazards on the farm like heavy machinery and confined spaces, but another risk often goes unnoticed.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Iowa found the suicide rate among farmers is now 50 percent higher than during the peak of the farm crisis in 1982. Rosman says many farmers allow stress to compound and spiral out of control.

As stress sets in, Rosman says so do biological factors associated with depression. There’s help for anyone experiencing a stress overload, including farmers.

A program operated by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is designed to give farmers and all Iowans access to stress counselors and other resources at no charge. The Iowa Concern Hotline is active 24 hours a day, 7 days per week at 1-800-447-1985.