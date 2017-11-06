Hancock County Board to Meet Today

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 8:30am in the Courthouse in Garner. Among the topics to be reviewed are a consideration to request a new agent of record for the AFLAC program for county employees. The board will consider signing a letter making that request.

Shaun Hackman, the Assistant to the Engineer, along with County Engineer Adam Sauer via teleconference, will meet with the board to discuss the new design amendments to the final plans for the R35 paving project. The board may then approve the final version so that the project can begin.

Drainage issues remain for the Drainage District 9’s Main Open ditch. Repairs are planned to the site, but the board must first set a date and time for opening bids and awarding of the contract to work on the site. Tyler Conley of ISG has forwarded plans on how to handle the repairs along with certain specifications that must be followed. The board will review all of these issues and set the times for the bidding.

If there are any further drainage matters, Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will address the board on what needs to be done at the conclusion of the meeting.