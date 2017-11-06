Forest City Council to Review Downtown Parking Issues

The Forest City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm to first approve the consent agenda comprised of a series of reports from various departments. they will then turn their attention to discussion and possible appointment of Stephan Sheehan to the Downtown Task Force. The group is looking into ways to improve parking downtown. Sheehan is a downtown building owner and landlord who has inquired the council to look into ways to increase parking downtown. The council will address parking regulation recommendations and potentially act on them.

The council will also review Chapter 69 of the Code of Ordinances which requires that property owners hook up to sewer lines if the dwelling or place of business is within 100 feet of the sewer line. The regulation is known as Chapter 95.05 and the council may look at any changes to that rule or reaffirm it. Action may be taken if the council deems it necessary.

Three resolutions will need to be approved by the council. The first is a resolution on the Butter Solar Project Contract while the second deals with the Record Retention Manual. A third will involve setting the date and time for a public hearing on the Street Sweeper Loan that the city may enter into.

Another issue before the council has to do with the Single Family Rental Housing Rehabilitation LMI Housing Loan Program. The council will review the program and discuss any issues that may need to addressed regarding it.

The council will meet in the Forest City Hall in the Council Chambers.