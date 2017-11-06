Dale J. Walrod, 90, of Belmond passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Dale Walrod will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will take place in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation and a time to celebrate Dale’s life by sharing memories will be held prior to services at the church on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 AM.

