SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT ISSUED: Dangerous Fog Conditions Exist

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement emphasizing that areas of fog are likely through the morning hours with some locations having visibility under a 1/2 mile. The fog will continue until the winds begin to pick up around 10am.

Those who plan to travel in the early morning hours, especially east of I-35 and north of Highway 30 should expect poor visibility to nearly 1/4 mile.

If you encounter dense fog, slow down and use low beams or fog lights to be identified and seen by fellow drivers. Be cautious near intersections and railroad crossings. Make sure to allow for extra stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.