Rowan Gospel Fest To Be Held Today

The annual Rowan Gospel Fest will be held today beginning at 2:30pm at the United Church of Rowan. The Gospel Fest has been a staple of Rowan celebrations since 1968 and was originally organized by Reverend Louis Aitken and Annie Avery to celebrate country music month. When Reverend Aitken moved away, the rest of the group continued with the show until 1989. Then in 2013, the newly formed Rowan Historical Society took it over as a fundraiser.

There have been a wide variety of entertainers and this year is no exception. Organizers Annie and Terri Avery have put together another great group including Paula Abbas, Bobby Awe, Dale Eichor, Bob Johnson, Bonnie Leist, Gary Neilsen, Deb Tilton, Two Juhls and a Gem, Marianne Vestweber, Vic and Bertha Weaver, along with Annie and Terri Avery.

There will be a soup and sandwich supper in the church basement following the music. There is no charge to attend, but an offering is appreciated. Proceeds go to the Rowan Historical Society.