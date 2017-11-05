Police Find Pounds of “Junk in the Trunk”

A man has been charged after a deputy reported finding about 82 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that a car driven by 24-year-old Juan Salcedo, of New York, was stopped around 9 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Officials say Salcedo told the deputy he was driving a rented car and planned to drive it back to New York.

A search of the car turned up more than 82 pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Salcedo has been charged with a failure to affix drug stamp and a controlled substance violation. A lawyer for Salcedo was not listed in online court documents Friday.