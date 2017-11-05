Frazee Sentenced on Possession Charges

Andrew Frazee of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on March 26, 2017. Frazee was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence, fine and surcharge were suspended.

Frazee was placed on probation for 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation, Frazee was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Frazee was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Frazee’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.