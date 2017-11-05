Belmond City Council Hears About a Tax Levy and a Pending Resignation

Wright County EMA Coordinator Jim Lester spoke to the Belmond City Council last Monday regarding the County-wide EMS Tax Levy. He explained that he is a part of the EMS Advisory Council which was formed to look into the situation regarding the state of the EMS services provided within the county. The Council has recommended that the Wright County Board of Supervisors declare that EMS is an essential service and that a special tax be levied upon the properties and/or residents of the county and organize a county-wide service so that all people within the county have access to adequate EMS service. The EMS Advisory Council has asked that all cities within the county pass a resolution in support of the tax and effort.

City Manager Lee Ann Waltzing announced that she would be retiring as of January 31, 2018 and she recommended that a council committee be set up to develop a plan to replace her. Mattison, Beminio and German from the City Council were placed on that committee. No meeting times have been scheduled.