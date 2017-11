Adams Pleads Guilty on Two Counts

Andrew Adams of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 4, 2017. Adams is scheduled to be sentenced on January 2, 2018. Adams also pled guilty to “Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 7, 2017. Adams was ordered to pay a $65.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.