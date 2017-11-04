VanOverbeke Sentenced on Drug Delivery Charges

David Richard VanOverbeke of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on October 9, 2016. VanOverbeke was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs.

The civil penalty was suspended. VanOverbeke was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.