SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Walleye and Bluegill Are Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

Urban Trout Lakes – fun for everyone

Grab your neighbors, friends and kids and experience the thrill of trout fishing this fall at an urban trout lake near you. DNR fisheries staff will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at 17 locations across Iowa.

NORTHWEST

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: About 1500 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches were stocked on Nov. 1. They are being caught on a variety of methods including small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the 40’s. Fishing activity has been low, but fall is a good time to target panfish and walleye. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill just about anywhere along the shoreline in 2- to 5-feet of water. Use a small jig tipped with live bait or a small piece of crawler fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier, the west stone pier, and the inlet bridge. Walleye – Fair: Use live bait fished along the Ice House Point shoreline and near the outlet in the east basin. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures, twisters, or live bait to catch largemouth bass just about anywhere along the shoreline.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow Trout – Good: About 1500 rainbow trout were stocked today, Nov. 2. Catch trout using a variety of methods including small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers under a bobber.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures are in the 40’s. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair:Use twisters, live bait and plastics that mimic a shad. Most action has been from shore. Try the Chautauqua Jetty and near the inlet of the lake In the evenings. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, twisters or live bait fished from shore.

Water temperatures are in the 40’s. This is a good time of year to target panfish and walleye.

For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Clear Lake

The water temperature are in the upper 30’s.There has been very little angling activity this week. The courtesy dock at the Island boat ramp is still in as of Nov. 2, but could be taken out at any time. Yellow Bass – Slow: Drift a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or cut bait in 8- to 10-feet of water. Walleye – Slow: Use a jig and minnow near the rock reefs. Shore anglers are having success fishing off the jetties and docks after sunset.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are biting on minnows. With the clear water, the best bite is during low light periods.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Yellow Perch – Fair. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small piece of crawler near the vegetation.

For information in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





Center Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report good walleye activity around dusk. Black Crappie – Good: Use tube jigs by the docks; decent numbers of large crappies are being caught.

East Fork Des Moines (state line to Algona)

Walleye – Good: Fish are very active; cast traditional lures for the best action.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Yellow bass are very active in shallow; use tube jigs in the evening hours. Walleye – Good: The walleye bite is starting to pick up on the rock points.

Five Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Lots of yellow bass are being caught. Channel Catfish – Good: Large amounts of angler acceptable size channel catfish are prevalent in the lake.

Mill Creek (Lake)

Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large black crappie in the lake. Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of angler acceptable size fish are in the lake.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Fish after dark in waders for the best bite.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye activity has picked up after dark. Northern Pike – Good: Fish are being caught in the Anglers Bay area. Yellow Perch – Good: Lots of good sized perch are being caught, with some measuring up to 12 inches.

West Okoboji Lake

Black Crappie – Excellent: Crappie are very active right outside of the weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Catch angler acceptable bluegill in the bays.

West Swan Lake S.W.M.A.

Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of crappie in the lake.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.





NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

The Cedar River continues to drop and water clarity is improving. Use this opportunity to get out and play before the cold weather sets in. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a long piece of worm or minnow in deeper pools and around brush piles near evening.

Decorah District Streams

Brook and Brown Trout spawning season is upon us. Walk carefully around freshly cleared areas in streams. These are trout nests or “redds”. Many streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright clothing when not stalking a trout. Brook Trout – Good: Vibrant colors abound on spawning fish. A variety of small mayflies are hatching mid-afternoon. Use a dry fly for insects hatching off the water surface. Use a nymph or scud dropper for subsurface critters. Brown Trout – Excellent: With cold temperatures in the forecast and spawning fish, it’s time to change strategies. Start using patterns imitating small fish, eggs, and scuds. Small gnats, mayflies, caddisflies hatch on warmer afternoons. Rainbow Trout – Good: Drift a feathered spinner or a hook tipped with worm

along an undercut bank. Always leave gates and fences as you find them.

Lake Hendricks

Few anglers have been out. Black Crappie – Slow: Troll over rock mounds with a jig tipped with minnow or spinnerbait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use a spinnerbait, jerk bait or jig with a twistertail and a slow retrieve near brush piles and downed trees. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with a small piece of nightcrawler or spike.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures have dropped to 47 degrees. Anglers will notice recent fish habitat improvements in the lake including spawning beds, shoreline rip-rap, and submersed concrete culverts. Few anglers are out. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a spike or waxworm with a slow wiggle. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try a spinnerbait or jerk baits and really slow the retrieve.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Few people have been out. Water levels continue to fall and clarity is improving. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a worm, twister tail or baits imitating larger minnows or suckers in eddies and current seams.

Volga Lake

Duck season is open and hunters are on the water. All water to the campground and restroom at the boat ramp is shut off for the season. Black Crappie – Slow: Slowly troll along the dam. Use a jig tipped with a minnow in 10- to 12-feet of water.

Chances for rain/snow Friday evening into Sunday are likely. Temperature highs are mid 50’s with lows in the low 30’s. Area streams and rivers are in good condition. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

There have been good to excellent reports of anglers catching walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River. Target deeper pools or holes for walleye as they migrate to overwintering areas. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait. Northern Pike – Good: Cast white bucktail spinner baits. Smallmouth Bass– Good: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinner baits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of some anglers having success catching some walleye. Water levels on the Maquoketa River remain in excellent condition. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake will be stocked with catchable trout today, November 2nd.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinner baits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

River levels are starting to fall. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinner baits.

Interior river water levels remain excellent. River reports have been best for walleye and northern pike.Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.





MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is 9.1 feet and is expected to remain stable this week. Ramps will still have some debris left over from floodwaters. Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is near 44 degrees. Walleye – Slow: Try slow trolling crankbaits or jigging; walleye are moving into tailwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 17.5 feet at Lynxville is at and is expected to gradually fall this week. Water temperature is 44 degrees at the lock and dam. Walleye – Slow: Try slow trolling crankbaits or jigging; walleye are moving into tailwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level has dropped about a foot to 8.9 at Guttenberg. The gates went back in the water this week. Water temperature is 41 degrees at the Lock and Dam. Water clarity is fair with an abundance of vegetation. Walleye – Slow: Try slow trolling crankbaits or jigging; walleye are moving into tailwater areas.

Upper Mississippi River water levels and temperatures are on the decline with colder weather. Water level is expected to remain fairly stable this week. Fish are moving nearer to their overwintering areas. Try a slower presentation with the water temps dipping into the lower 40’s.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels have dropped and are 8.9 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 11.1 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 45 degrees. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker and worm rig works best. White Crappie – Good: Fall is the best time to catch crappies on the Mississippi River. Look for them along log piles in deeper sloughs and backwater lakes. Walleye – Good: Use crankbaits on the inside edges of wing dams and along sandy shoals. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills were reported in deeper backwaters preparing to survive the winter months. Smallmouth Bass – Good:Throw spinners or small crankbaits around rocky areas with strong current. Floating weeds along the rock lines are causing issues getting to the smallmouths. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are on the wood in deeper sloughs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being caught in backwater areas on minnows by anglers fishing for bluegills or crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels receded this week and are 9.7 feet at Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water is expected to drop more this upcoming week. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 47 degrees in the main channel. The Bellevue DNR ramp is good to use again. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use egg sinker and worm rigs. Drum bite in all types of river conditions. Walleye – Good: Use crankbaits or jigs fished close to bank on sandy areas. Walleye and sauger are starting to make their way up to the tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Throw crank baits or spinners near rock piles with strong current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worm rigs in log piles in larger backwater and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Some fish are on the weed edges while others are close to woody debris in the deeper sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Fall is a great time to fish for crappies. It has been slow, but expect it to improve. Use small minnows in the woody snags in backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels receded all week and will continue to drop. Gauge readings are 9.1 feet at Fulton, 12.1 feet at Camanche and 6.8 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 47 degrees in the main channel. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are on the wood in side channel sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are biting on worm rigs. Catch drum in nearly all moderate current areas. Walleye – Good: Some nice walleyes have been reported from Pool 14 all year. Fish are tight to the bank in this higher water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try along rock piles with current. Bluegill – Slow: Use worms and bobbers along vegetation lines. Changing conditions make it hard to consistently find bluegills. Black Crappie – No Report: Expect the crappie bite to pick up yet this fall.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels receded all week and are 9.2 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 47 degrees in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite well this time of year. Put them on ice immediately if you are going to clean them. Walleye – No Report: A decent walleye population exists in Pool 15, but we have not heard anyone catching many lately.

The water receded slowly all week; expect water to drop a foot or more again this upcoming week. The water temperature has dipped down to upper 40’s. Most ramps are usable again. Aquatic vegetation is floating in the River, so do your best to clean your boats and trailers and not transport vegetation to other bodies of water. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities is 9.27 feet and is falling. Water clarity is poor. Walleye – Slow: Use jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan Slough. A few walleyes are being caught on the wing dams. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs and minnows or troll crankbaits in Sylvan slough. Some fish are also being caught trolling from the mouth of the rock river to Sunset Marina. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or jigs and plastics around brush piles in the Andalusia Island complex, Sunset Marina or Credit Island. Bluegill – No Report: Use waxworms under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine is 8.03 feet and is falling. The ramp at Big Timber (The Breaks) is open. Gates at Lock and Dam 16 were starting to be put back in the water last Friday. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters. Bluegill – No Report: Use worms or waxworms under a bobber along brush piles in the backwaters. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing information for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 9.70 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Gates at Lock and Dam 17 are still out of the water. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing reports with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 6.22 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the side channels and backwaters around brush piles. Sauger – No Report: We have not received any tailwater fishing information for this pool.

River stages have been falling the past few days. Main channel water temperature is 45 degrees. We have not received much tailwater fishing reports for walleye and sauger. Crappies and bluegills are being caught in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.





SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The trout were stocked at 10:30 on Oct. 28. Anglers were catching trout before the stocking truck was even half way down the dam. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Use power bait fished under bobbers.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is down to 48 degrees. Water clarity is good at about four feet. Almost no angler activity. The road to the North boat ramp is closed while they let some new concrete cure. The South (Campground) ramp is open.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is down to 47 degrees. Water clarity is excellent at over six feet. Not much angler activity since the middle of last week. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are just over the tops of the rock piles and brush piles that have 4- to 5-feet of water over them. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are a little reluctant to come into shallow water; most are being caught in 8- to 10-feet of water around the habitat. Bluegill – Fair:Lots of nice bluegills are hanging out in the brush piles in 4- to 6-feet of water; some are in shallow in 1.5 feet of water.

Lake Geode

The lake is currently down about 10 feet from normal lake level and will continue to drop. Not much angler activity, but it’s fun to walk around the shoreline and look at the fish habitat that had been added over the years. Bluegill – No Report: Getting a boat in is not possible now, but there is enough rock around the shoreline that you still get down to the water.

Lake of the Hills

The fall trout release was Oct. 14. Rainbow Trout – Good: Start out fishing in 3- to 4-feet of water. Work your way around the lake concentrating on the submersed logs and stumps. Bluegill – Good: Lots of bluegills were being caught during the trout release. Most were in fairly close to shore and were hitting on bobber and worm.

Wilson Lake

Despite the weather last Saturday, there was a good crowd at the trout release and the trout were biting. Still plenty of the 1000 trout release to be caught. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Panther martins and power bait under bobber were catching trout soon after 1 pm the start of the fishing derby.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as of Nov. 2 is 686.2′ and is rising.It is predicted to reach fall pool of 686.4′ on Nov. 5. Black Crappie – Fair: Use bright jigs or minnows along rock bluffs or over brush piles. White Crappie – Fair: Try bright jigs or minnows along rock bluffs or over brush piles. Walleye – Slow: A few fish are being caught on the rocks with crankbaits.



Diamond Lake

The dock stays in year round, but the fish cleaning station is closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Jig over/around brush piles. Most fish are 8- to 9-inches.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake)

Walleye – Good: Jigs have been producing fish in Marshall and Tama Counties.

Lake Macbride

All sized motors may be operated at no-wake speed (5 mph). Water temperatures this week were in the the upper 40’s. The fish cleaning station is shut down and docks will most likely be pulled this week. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits during the day, and cast them shallower towards evening. There are a lot of 13- to 15-inch fish with some larger ones mixed in. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows over brush piles to catch 10- to 12-inch crappie. The causeway and to the east has been a popular area.

Otter Creek Lake

The fish cleaning station is closed and the docks have been pulled. There has been no fishing activity on the lake this week.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 10′ low from the restoration project. The main ramp is still useable, but very shallow. Four wheel drive vehicles are strongly recommended. There is a dock in yet. Water temperatures are in the mid 40’s. The fish cleaning station is closed. Walleye – Fair: Try jigging on the dam and over the roadbeds. Most fish are 13- to 16-inches.

Sand Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Worms work best.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Black Crappie – Fair: Target brush in the backwater areas. Walleye – Fair: Try jigging in deeper holes on outside river bends. Northern Pike – Slow.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.





Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around underwater structure.Try also drifting small jigs in the lower end of the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and crankbaits around the fishing jetties and brush piles.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with live bait in the flooded timber. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Walleye – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or a minnow and bobber along the dam. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with live bait around structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the shorelines and around the jetties. Use a rubber worm among the vegetated areas and around deep structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or spinnerbaits around the brush piles. Slow down the presentation as the water cools. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait around submerged structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish. Black Bullhead – Slow: Try nightcrawlers fished on the lake bottom in about 6 feet of water.

Ottumwa Park Pond East (Trout Pond)

Trout will be stocked on Oct. 27th. Catch trout with a variety of methods including small tube jigs, small twister tails, in-line spinners, casting spoons and live bait under a bobber.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.66 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. White Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs around docks and structure. Look for fish to keep moving shallower as the water cools. Channel Catfish– Fair: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits that mimic shad in areas with a variation in depths. Try also trolling nightcrawler rigs. Some fish will move shallow as the water cools, so try some of these areas.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler along the shoreline and around structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits in areas with rip rap or other types of structure. Try shallow areas as the water continues to cool down and slow down the presentation. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.





SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout were stocked on Oct. 26th. Catch trout with a variety of methods including small in-line spinners, casting spoons, panfish tube jigs and twister tail jigs and minnows or waxworms under a bobber.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Walleye catches are moving from the shallower upper end to humps and points in 10- to 20-feet of water in the mid-section of the lake roughly from the marina down to the Williams Drive boat ramp. In the evenings, try shallower in 5-10 feet of water off the tips of the jetties and the shoreline from the Marina around to the beach. Jig with minnows, troll live bait rigs and cast or troll shad imitating crank baits.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: River conditions are good for fall walleye fishing. Use jigs with white or chartreuse twister tails or live minnows below the dams, where feeder creeks come in, or areas of slow current deeper than 5 feet.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Trout were stocked on Oct. 27th. Catch trout using a variety of methods including small in-line spinners, casting spoons, panfish tube jigs and twister tail jigs and minnows or waxworms under a bobber.

Red Rock Reservoir

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll twister tail jigs or jigs tipped with minnows. Crappies will be schooled in areas such as the small bays off the main lake and Whitebreast arm, in the Marina Cove and the South Overlook arm.

Fall is an excellent time to target crappies. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Pond fishing is fair right now. Always get permission to fish privately owned farm ponds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast a variety of spinner type baits or plastics for fun catch and release fishing. Bluegill – Fair: Cast small jigs or crawlers under a bobber to structure and along the shoreline. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast minnows under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait around structure.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good fish population. The lake is 3 feet low. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish any tree pile and along the creek channel to find fish up to 12 inches. Bluegill– Fair: Drift crawlers to catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita will provide good fishing this fall and winter. Find a large crappie population averaging 9 inches and bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegills up to 9.5 inches with small jigs tipped with power bait or nightcrawlers on the bottom in 12- to 14-feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll or drift small jigs tipped with power bait. Fish are 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass around underwater reefs and vegetation edges. Fish are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake bluegills have gained size and body condition after the mid-summer draw-down in 2016. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper tree piles and vertical jig to catch crappies up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Drift the open part of the lake for bluegills up to 9 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Expect to catch quality size bluegills again this year at Prairie Rose. Crappies are now averaging 9.5 inches and are healthy fish. The lake also supports a good population of channel catfish and the largemouth bass will provide good catch and release fishing. Bluegill – Slow: Slow troll crawlers to find bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There are many 12 inch bass in the lake that will provide fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie– Slow: Vertical jig tree piles or slow troll the face of the dam to catch black crappie averaging 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Cast the shoreline and brush piles to catch largemouth of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper brush piles for black crappie up to 10 inches. White Crappie – Fair: The white crappie in Viking are fewer in number, but larger fish (10- to 13-inches).

Water temperatures are in the low 40’s. There has been very little angling activity. Fall is a good time to target walleyes and panfish. For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.





Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished along cedar tree brush piles or rock piles. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed or rock piles.

Summit Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with minnows or small jigs under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near rock piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with small jigs or minnows under a bobber fished along rock piles or the fishing jetties.

Water temperature in Mount Ayr district lakes is in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.





MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Sauger – Fair: A few sauger have been caught on jigs tipped with minnows. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Sauger – Fair: A few sauger have been caught on jigs tipped with minnows. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Slow: Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Sauger – Fair: A few sauger have been caught on jigs tipped with minnows.Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits along the wing dikes, brush piles and the rock revetment.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 22.27 ft. /36,100 cfs./43 degrees Fahrenheit (water temperature has dropped 8 degrees from last week). The Missouri River dropped .33 feet from last week. Fishing has been fair to slow with few anglers out with the windy and colder weather.