Ornamental and Turfgrass Continuing Instruction Course is Nov. 8

The Worth County Extension and Outreach office will host an Ornamental and Turfgrass Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site for the Nov. 1 CIC is the Worth County Extension Office at 1206 3rd Ave. N. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the course will run from from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Worth County by phoning 641-324-1531.

The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10. Topics to be covered include: safe handling and storage of pesticides; personal protective equipment; laws and regulations; and pests, pest management, and pesticide topics (top 10 ornamental pests, athletic field performance and safety, white grubs on golf courses, and identification and control of common weeds in the home lawn).

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.