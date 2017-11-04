NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Upcoming Specific Hunting Rules Are Inviting Local Comment

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources are taking local public comments on the rules for the 2018 furbearer trapping, waterfowl hunting seasons and falconry. Wildlife Research Supervisor Chris Ensminger says the agency that manages the hunting and trapping of the animals wants to know what you think about it.

He says they want to hear the good and the bad about how the animals are managed.

There area number of ways that people can comment on the rules.

He says the best way is to email them at the comment account set up as: wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov. Ensminger says put furbearer, waterfowl or falconry in the subject line and they will forward them to the experts in those areas who are drafting the rules. Ensminger says any comments are important in helping them set the direction for the upcoming year.

The comment period is open until November 8th.