NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Local Trout Stocking Program Continues

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is underway. Northeast Iowa Regional Fisheries Supervisor, Mike Steuck says they stock the trout in water bodies that are within 15 to 20 miles of the state’s largest cities.

Steuck says they hope people will enjoy the trout and then use their trout stamp to fish some of the trout streams in northeast Iowa. Steuck says the trout thrive in the cool streams in northeast Iowa and that’s why they wait to stock them in other areas until the fall.

He says they have a complete list of the lakes and ponds that will be stocked on the D-N-R website. Steuck says many of the communities are hosting events in conjunction with the trout stocking, but he says if you miss an event, you should still be able to find fish.

Steuck says you can fish for the stocked trout throughout the fall and even into the ice fishing season.

The stocked trout are ready to bring home.

You need a valid fishing license and must pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.