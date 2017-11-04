Ineson Pleads Guilty to Counterfeiting

42 year-old Victor Ineson, Jr., of Forest City made an appearance in federal court Thursday. Authorities searched his home this past May and found more than $300 worth of counterfeit money. Court documents indicate he took legitimate currency, washed off the dye with chemicals, and then reprinted his $1 and $5 bills to look like $20 bills. Ineson has pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing counterfeit currency. He’ll be sentenced later and faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine that could be as large as $250,000.