Winnebago Board Forges Ahead With Budget Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, County Auditor Karla Weiss, and department heads are in agreement that the current state of the budget, especially the General Fund, needs to be addressed. The supervisors agreed with Weiss and Winnebago County Treasurer Julie Swenson that extreme belt tightening will be required in the upcoming budget negotiations along with no additional new purchases of equipment or vehicles by any department.

One of the major reasons that the budget issue has come up is due to the renovations on the Winnebago County Courthouse. The cost to repair, perform tuck pointing, and the facility is far above and beyond the original cost. The original bid was $324,653.40. The current running cost to renovate the building is $957,433.05. In reviewing the minutes of the meetings which approved the change orders, Supervisor Mike Stensrud motioned and approved both the original bid and the subsequent change orders. Both Supervisors Terry Durby and Bill Jensvold approved the orders as well.

Stensrud asked the board how the county got into “this financial mess?”

There is a reason behind the non-solid figure. First, the courthouse is over 100 years old and there are two brick walls that form the exterior of the facility. The outer wall and an inside wall are made of brick with a space in between that has been subject to water and temperature damage. The contractors have been working on the two sections as they progress around the building and complete their work.

The board has been approving the work through additional budget amendments and taking out money from the general basic fund to pay for the expense. Now that the fund is becoming depleted, Supervisor Stensrud is asking the board why did this happen and has called for an additional expense of an outside independent full audit which the county does not have the money to pay for. Both Durby and Jensvold agree that the current audit in place by Weiss’ office will be sufficient to determine the problem.

Elizabeth Theyer of the Garner-Thompson Accounting Firm who are assisting Weiss in the current internal audit of the county suggested that the Supervisors look at how money has been spent over the years.

Weiss enumerated the number of budget amendments and their cost to the general basic fund.

Various department heads were bombarded with calls from county residents, particularly patients of the Winnebago County Public Health, who were afraid that services would be cut or stopped because of the budget shortfall. Some reacted to a comment by Stensrud that it was time to “clean house” thinking that nurses, employees, and their department heads would have their jobs cut. Still others were reacting to a taken out of context comment by Jensvold that taxpayers should smile and pay their taxes. When approached by the same department heads demanding an apology for the statements, Stensrud stated his case accepting responsibility, then abruptly left the weekly supervisors meeting before its conclusion. Both Durby and Jensvold offered apologies and agreed to work with both Weiss’ office and that of the Treasury to handle current expenses and plan for the future.

Weiss, Durby, and Jensvold are calling for earlier than usual budget negotiation meetings with department heads to design and implement next years fiscal budget plan.