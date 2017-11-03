Tate Hagen is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for November 1, 2017

PREP OF THE WEEK NOVEMBER 1 2017

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at West Hancock High School. Tate Hagen helped the Eagles to a 26-12 football win over Bishop Garrigan in the opening round of the Class A playoffs Friday night. Hagen gained 213 yards in the 2nd half, and 225 for the game, to go along with 3 rushing touchdowns on offense. Hagen also led the Eagles on defense with 7.5 tackles and an interception. Congratulations to West Hancock sophomore Tate Hagen, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.