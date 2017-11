Nick Joynt is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 25, 2017

PREP OF THE WEEK OCTOBER 25 2017

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Nick Joynt helped the Cardinals to end the season on a winning note in a 55-36 win over Osage Friday night. Nick carried the ball 23 times for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground. Joynt also tacked on a 2 point conversion, and had 3.5 tackles on defense. Congratulations to GHV senior Nick Joynt, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.