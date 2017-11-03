Kossuth and Palo Alto Economic Development Groups Take Honors

A delegation of over 100 members of National Rural Economic Developers Association (NREDA) attended the Association’s annual conference in San Antonio, TX, November 1-3, 2017 at Sheraton Gunter Hotel. Honored at the NREDA Awards Luncheon was Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation (K/PACEDC), Algona, Iowa as the “2017 NREDA Organization Excellence Award” recipient. Maureen Elbert is the Executive Director and was in attendance to receive the award.

NREDA created the Organization Excellence Award, designed to recognize utility/economic development organization or associations/government entities that have implemented a successful rural economic development program for their area. The focus will be on the success of communicating the program, improvements to the business climate, along with measurable results and outcomes.

This is an inaugural year for this award. Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation (K/PACEDC) was chosen by a national selection committee representing electric and telephone cooperatives and local economic development organizations from across the nation. NREDA is a vital network of rural economic development professionals providing expertise and national leadership on rural issues.

Dennis Mingyar, NREDA Awards Chair says, “The Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation is an organization which tackles and solves the problems of rural America. They have done an outstanding job solving the needs and wants of their communities from the bottom up. They realize that successful communities become home to successful corporations and excel at making their communities successful.”

NREDA is an organization of economic development professionals focused upon the issues and opportunities of rural America. It is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of its membership through ongoing education and networking programs, while serving as an information source and conduit for developers, site selectors and prospective businesses to NREDA members and the areas they serve. For more information about NREDA visit www.nreda.org or contact NREDA headquarters at (515) 284-1421.