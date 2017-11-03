King’s Heartbeat Law Gets It’s First Test

Republican Congressman Steve King is held congressional hearing Wednesday on a bill he’s sponsoring that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

King’s bill effectively would ban all abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy. King says it is “decades past” the time to overturn Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

A Democratic congressman who spoke at the hearing called the bill a “direct attack” on a “woman’s constitutional right to choose.” Last year the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review a lower court’s ruling that overturned the North Dakota law that sought to ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat. The federal courts have also blocked an Arkansas law that would have banned abortions after 12 weeks of a pregnancy. Current Iowa law, enacted this past May, bans most abortions after the 20th week of a pregnancy.