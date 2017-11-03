Carol “Maxine” Eliason, 94, a lifelong resident of the Kanawha and Belmond areas, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Maxine Eliason will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 10:30 AM at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 2211 130th Street in rural Belmond, with Reverend Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421