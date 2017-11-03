Bridge to Close South of Leland

The Winnebago County Road Department has announced that they postponed when they will close County Road A38 over the Winnebago River for four weeks. The purpose is to replace a culvert bridge over the river with a stronger bridge capable of handling a heavier load. The closure will now take place from November 7th to November 30th, approximately four weeks. A38 is also known as 168th Street which runs south from Broadway in Leland.

This project is one of many being done by the road department and its hired contractors to strengthen bridges in Winnebago County.