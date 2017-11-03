Activists Want a Moratorium on the Local Pork Industry

There is no state in the nation that produces more pork than Iowa and production is continuing to grow. But community activists concerned about the industry’s impact on the environment are saying “enough.”

Eagle Grove has added Prestage Foods to its business and industry line up as the pork producer is constructing a pork processing plant in the area. The company plans to employ over 1,000 north Iowa workers in the coming years with hopes of expansion if the site becomes viable and productive enough.

Iowa’s largest pork producer, Iowa Select Farms, has filed applications for 19 more factory farms but Jess Mazour, the farm and environment organizer for Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI) says a moratorium is needed so proper reviews can be completed. She says it’s a matter of concern for all Iowans.

Iowa’s corn and soybean markets have been hit hard by drought and Iowa Select argues that their industry is trying to offset losses felt by grain farmers. Iowa CCI counters that manure and ammonia releases have reached threatening levels that aren’t being properly monitored. They’re asking that the state’s Department of Natural Resources put a 90-day application-review process in place for the proposed factory farm expansions. Mazour says her group’s research indicates that the concentration of hog farms in Iowa isn’t merely a problem on the horizon, it’s a demonstrated problem today.

Iowa Select Farms says it’s committed to environmental reporting laws. The Iowa Falls-based company also points to its role as a job creator and notes that they provide organic fertilizer to farmers throughout the state in the form of manure.