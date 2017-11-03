Top of Iowa All Conference Volleyball Teams Announced

TIC West Division

All Conference

1st Team

Pos First Name Last Name School Yr

S Kate Anderson, North Union 12

OH Hannah Anderson Forest City 12

L Dana Baumann Lake Mills 12

S Brea Dillavou Forest City 12

S Ashley Groe Lake Mills 12

OH Teah Kesler Lake Mills 12

RS Kelsey Koch Forest City 11

MH Grace McGuire Bishop Garrigan 12

MH Mallory Wilhelm Lake Mills 12

2nd Team

Pos First Name Last Name School Yr

OH Breanna Anderson North Union 12

OH Mackenzie Bengtson North Iowa 12

S Jenna Boelter Bishop Garrigan12

MH Erin Goraczkowski, North Union 12

MH Hannah Hanson, Lake Mills 11

OH Cora Holland, Forest City 11

DS Laura Knudtson, Lake Mills 12

DS Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan 10

S Rachel Schutter, North Iowa 12

MH Jacki Van Oort, Garner Hayfield Ventura 12

Honorable Mention

Pos First Name Last Name, School Yr

L Aly Bierstedt, North Union 12

MH Sydney Burgardt, West Hancock 12

RS Taylor Gerdes, Garner Hayfield Ventura 12

OH Megan Groe, Lake Mills 10

MH Rebekah Jensvold, North Iowa 12

DS Aubrey McEnroe, Bishop Garrigan 12

DS Callie McQuown, Forest City 12

L Ryann Sander, Belmond Klemme 11

Eagle Grove 12 S Sadie Stuhr

Player of the Year Dana Baumann – Lake Mills

Coach of the Year Jim Boehmer – Lake Mills

2017​ ​TIC​ ​East​ ​Volleyball​ ​All-Conference

1st​ ​Team

Morgan​ ​Kelley 12 Central​ ​Springs

Kaylee​ ​Parks 12 Central​ ​Springs

Britney​ ​Holthaus 12 Nashua-Plainfield

Emy​ ​Osterbuhr 11 North​ ​Butler

Kelsey​ ​Havel 12 Osage

Brenna​ ​Jacobs 12 Osage

Sydney​ ​Midlang 11 Osage

Rylie​ ​Olson 11 Osage

Kristen​ ​Hemann 12 St.​ ​Ansgar

2nd​ ​Team

Hannah​ ​Ausenhus 11 Central​ ​Springs

Kessa​ ​Fingalsen 11 Central​ ​Springs

Sydney​ ​Hansen 12 Nashua-Plainfield

Peyton​ ​Olson 12 Newman​ ​Catholic

Nicole​ ​Heeren 12 North​ ​Butler

Brooke​ ​Trees 9 North​ ​Butler

Dusti​ ​Bratrud 12 Northwood-Kensett

Kourtney​ ​Chambers 11 Osage

Dani​ ​Johnson 9 Osage

Kayla​ ​Carroll 10 Rockford

Hannah​ ​Groth 11 St.​ ​Ansgar

Jacqlyn​ ​Caspers 12 West​ ​Fork

Honorable​ ​Mention

Ava​ ​Shafer 12 Central​ ​Springs

Rylee​ ​Bonzer 12 Nashua-Plainfield

Emma​ ​Verstegen 11 Newman​ ​Catholic

Marcy​ ​Jacobs 12 North​ ​Butler

Lindy​ ​Harris 12 Northwood-Kensett

Sophie​ ​Muller 12 Osage

Marissa​ ​Norby 12 Rockford

Tanyon​ ​Schutjer 11 St.​ ​Ansgar

Ylani​ ​Guerrero 12 West​ ​Fork

Player​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year:​ ​​Kelsey​ ​Havel Osage

Coach​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Year:​​ ​Andie​ ​Olson Osage