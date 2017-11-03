Top of Iowa All Conference Volleyball Teams Announced

TIC West Division
All Conference
1st Team
Pos First Name Last Name School Yr
S Kate Anderson, North Union 12
OH Hannah Anderson Forest City 12
L Dana Baumann Lake Mills 12
S Brea Dillavou Forest City 12
S Ashley Groe Lake Mills 12
OH Teah Kesler Lake Mills 12
RS Kelsey Koch Forest City 11
MH Grace McGuire Bishop Garrigan 12
MH Mallory Wilhelm Lake Mills 12
2nd Team
Pos First Name Last Name School Yr
OH Breanna Anderson North Union 12
OH Mackenzie Bengtson North Iowa 12
S Jenna Boelter Bishop Garrigan12
MH Erin Goraczkowski, North Union 12
MH Hannah Hanson, Lake Mills 11
OH Cora Holland, Forest City 11
DS Laura Knudtson, Lake Mills 12
DS Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan 10
S Rachel Schutter, North Iowa 12
MH Jacki Van Oort, Garner Hayfield Ventura 12
Honorable Mention
Pos First Name Last Name, School Yr
L Aly Bierstedt, North Union 12
MH Sydney Burgardt, West Hancock 12
RS Taylor Gerdes, Garner Hayfield Ventura 12
OH Megan Groe, Lake Mills 10
MH Rebekah Jensvold, North Iowa 12
DS Aubrey McEnroe, Bishop Garrigan 12
DS Callie McQuown, Forest City 12
L Ryann Sander, Belmond Klemme 11
Eagle Grove 12 S Sadie Stuhr
Player of the Year Dana Baumann – Lake Mills
Coach of the Year Jim Boehmer – Lake Mills
2017 TIC East Volleyball All-Conference
1st Team
Morgan Kelley 12 Central Springs
Kaylee Parks 12 Central Springs
Britney Holthaus 12 Nashua-Plainfield
Emy Osterbuhr 11 North Butler
Kelsey Havel 12 Osage
Brenna Jacobs 12 Osage
Sydney Midlang 11 Osage
Rylie Olson 11 Osage
Kristen Hemann 12 St. Ansgar
2nd Team
Hannah Ausenhus 11 Central Springs
Kessa Fingalsen 11 Central Springs
Sydney Hansen 12 Nashua-Plainfield
Peyton Olson 12 Newman Catholic
Nicole Heeren 12 North Butler
Brooke Trees 9 North Butler
Dusti Bratrud 12 Northwood-Kensett
Kourtney Chambers 11 Osage
Dani Johnson 9 Osage
Kayla Carroll 10 Rockford
Hannah Groth 11 St. Ansgar
Jacqlyn Caspers 12 West Fork
Honorable Mention
Ava Shafer 12 Central Springs
Rylee Bonzer 12 Nashua-Plainfield
Emma Verstegen 11 Newman Catholic
Marcy Jacobs 12 North Butler
Lindy Harris 12 Northwood-Kensett
Sophie Muller 12 Osage
Marissa Norby 12 Rockford
Tanyon Schutjer 11 St. Ansgar
Ylani Guerrero 12 West Fork
Player of the Year: Kelsey Havel Osage
Coach of the Year: Andie Olson Osage