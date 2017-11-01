Winnebago Industries to Host Investor Day in New York City

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Current at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe, and other members of the Winnebago Industries leadership team will provide business updates and an overview of the Company’s long-term strategy.

Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. EDT and will conclude at 2 p.m. EDT. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in question and answer sessions and conduct product walk-throughs of the latest Winnebago Industries products.

Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to register for the event by contacting Winnebago Industries Investor Relations at ir@wgo.net or 641-585-6962. Meeting presentations will be webcast live on the Company’s Investor Relations website (http://investor.wgo.net). A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location for approximately one year.