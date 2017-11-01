Two Honored with Waldorf University’s Prestigious Alumni Distinguished Service Award

Two alum were recently recognized during Waldorf University’s Homecoming festivities with the prestigious Alumni Distinguished Service Award.

The Alumni Distinguished Service Award recognizes Waldorf alumni who have performed distinctive and meritorious service in areas such as public affairs, education, church, business and government. In addition, recipients have demonstrated their Christian faith in service to community and church.

This year’s recipients were: Scott Anderson, Class of 1977, and Rev. Robert C. Vaage, Class of 1979, awarded posthumously.

“We are so pleased to recognize Scott and Rev. Vaage with this award,” said Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop. “Both are very deserving and are true representatives of this award and what it stands for.”

Anderson was recognized “For outstanding contributions to the financial services industry and exemplifying the ideals of Waldorf University.”

After earning his associates degree from Waldorf in 1977 and bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Anderson began his career in the financial industry with Farm Credit System in West Union, Iowa, as assistant vice president. Over the next few decades, Anderson worked his way through various financial institutions, providing exemplary leadership and influence that eventually led to an abundance of success within each organization. Today, Anderson is the president and chief executive officer of K2 Capital Group, LLC, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., while he also continues to serve his community and church in ways that extend far outside of his daily responsibilities.

Anderson was also the former chairman of the Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest Board of Directors, served on the Waldorf Board of Regents, and was a member of the Luther Seminary Investment Committee of the Board.

Rev. Vaage was honored for his “selfless dedication to the church and inspirational leadership in living a life of service and furthering the mission of Jesus Christ.”

Vaage came to Waldorf in 1977. While at Waldorf, he served as a religious life director, resident assistant, worship and song leader, Bible study leader and LYE team member. After Waldorf, Vaage continued his studies at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., and later attended Luther Northwestern Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., where he was ordained in 1986.

The first ten years of his ordained life was spent as an associate pastor to First Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa, until he was called to serve as senior pastor to First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa. Vaage served in this role for 20 years, in which he shared his passion for preaching, evangelism, mission work, campus ministry, and developing and mentoring future leaders. In addition, Vaage served as the president of Lutheran Services of Iowa, a board member at Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp, and as a member of the Mexican Mission International Board of Directors. Rev. Vaage passed away in 2016.