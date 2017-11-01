Health Concerns Prompt Northwood Officials to Discourage Leaf Burning

While it is nothing new in Northwood, city officials are once again encouraging residents not to burn leaves within city limits. The voluntary burn ban has been in place for a number of years in Northwood, but it falls short of requiring residents to comply. If residents do burn their leaves, they cannot burn them on city streets.

Officials cite the health issues associated with leaf burning. These include particulates generated from the smoke that effect the lungs of those who inhale them. These particulates are directly related to respiratory infections, asthma aggravation due to the lack of sufficient oxygen, and other related issues.

Like other cities in the area, Northwood is offering leaf collection at the city’s old dump site. If residents use the site, they must use biodegradable bags or loose bails.

Another option involves city crews coming by to collect the leaves in a bailer. Residents must rake the leaves together on the surface of the road. They must be in rows along the road at heights of three feet and width of four feet.