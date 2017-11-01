Dig Pink Night Considered Huge Success

Waldorf University students held a Coaches vs Cancer event at the Waldorf vs Viterbo volleyball game on Wednesday, October 25. “Dig Pink Night” was the brainchild of Waldorf students: Danica Cheney, Mitchell Keeran and Halle Hauer. “We were very thankful to have our volleyball team bring the community together for a great cause,” said Keeran. “We also appreciate the opportunity to partner with Winnebago County Relay For Life to raise funds for the American Cancer Society for the first time.” said Keeran.

Waldorf head volleyball coach Bri Ebenhoe, and assistant coach Matt Ebenhoe actively participated in Waldorf’s Dig Pink Night, encouraging the whole team to wear “Go Pink Or Go Home” t-shirts. The Viterbo team also joined forces in on the effort, sporting the event t-shirts as well. Breast cancer information from the American Cancer Society was distributed and students raised $81 on Dig Pink Night. The funds were raised through a raffle, as well as through donations from Waldorf students and the attendees from the community.

“We are excited to have Waldorf University students on our cancer-fighting team and truly thankful for their positive impact on our community,” said Steve Lovik of the American Cancer Society. The 2018 Winnebago County Relay For Life event is scheduled on June 23, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090