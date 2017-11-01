BRIC Fundraiser Continues in Belmond

November 1, 2017

The Belmond BRIC (Brick Remembrances of Individuals and Community) Project continues and offers an opportunity to purchase a brick paver that will be engraved with up to three lines of type. The bricks will be professionally laid in two landscaped beds along a walking trail which is just southeast of First Street SE.

Those interested in purchasing a brick in memory of a loved one, in honor of a marriage, a pet, children, or grandchildren can contact Lu Fink at (515) 571-7286. The bricks are $75 each and are part of an ongoing fundraiser to benefit local charities. Those who purchase a brick can choose from a local charity provided where a portion of the money will be donated to.

